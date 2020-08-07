Apple and T-Mobile are partnering with the California Department of Education to give up to one million iPads to students in need.

Students in Need

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic an estimated 97% of students in California will be learning remotely this school year. The State Superintendent and his Closing the Digital Divide Task Force have been collaborating with others to get kids the internet connections and devices they need. Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Markets, Apps, and Services:

At Apple, we believe technology has the power to transform the learning experience for students at all levels. We are proud the State of California has chosen iPad to facilitate remote learning, and during these challenging times we look forward to working with administrators and school districts across the state to help make learning more accessible for their students.

The cellular iPads will run on T-Mobile’s network which will give the students discounted service. About 100,000 iPads will be ready once school starts and the two companies will continue to fulfill demand through the end of 2020.