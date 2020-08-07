Apple is to make a contribution to relief efforts in Beirut, following the devastating blast in the Lebanese city this week. CEO Tim Cook made the announcement on Twitter on Friday.

Apple Donating to Relief Organizations in Beiruit

“Apple is donating to relief organizations that are helping with immediate needs and long-term support in Beirut,” Mr. Cook tweeted.

At the time of this writing, the company had not confirmed how much the contribution would amount to, nor what form the donation it would take.