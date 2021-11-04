T-Mobile Offers Paramount+ Subscription Free to Customers

T-Mobile and Paramount+ are giving their customers a year of free access to the streaming service. Users need to be on a postpaid T-Mobile plan to take advantage of this promotion.

T-Mobile and Paramount+

The deal starts November 9 and only available for the Essential monthly plan. It can’t be applied to any other Paramount+ subscription plan.

Redeeming For New Paramount+ Subscribers

Visit https://promotions.t-mobile.com/ParamountPlus Enter in your T-Mobile or Sprint-mobile number. Log in with your T-Mobile or Sprint ID Read the terms and conditions and continue. Fill in your personal information and continue After successful submission, you will see a link on screen that will redirect you to Paramount+ to redeem the offer and sign up directly via Paramount+.

Under certain conditions, existing customers of Paramount+ can redeem the offer. T-Mobile’s support page has more information.