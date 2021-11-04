‘Swan Song’ Debuts on Apple TV+ on December 17

Swan Song will be released on December 17 on Apple TV+ and in theaters. The film stars Mahershala Ali, Naomi Harris, and Glenn Close. It is written and directed by Benjamin Cleary.

‘Swan Song’ Coming to Apple TV+

Mr. Ali plays a husband and a father suffering from a chronic illness. Ms. Close offers up an alternative. Awkwafina, real name Nora Lum, also features in the cast.

The official trailer for the movie was released Thursday:





Apple picked up the rights to Swan Song in February, 2020. It joins a new Mariah Carey holiday special in being set for a December, 2021 release.