3 Best T-Mobile Free Streaming Services You Can Get

T-Mobile offers free access to video streaming services that depends on what cellular plan you’re on. Here’s what T-Mobile + Sprint offers.
T-Mobile Free Streaming
- Netflix: Magenta and Magenta MAX (including 55+, Military and First Responder plans) come with Netflix included for free. Magenta plans have Netflix Basic on Us for families (accounts with 2+ lines). Magenta MAX plans come with Netflix Basic for single lines and Netflix Standard for families (accounts with 2+ lines).
- Apple TV+: New and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers on Magenta and Magenta MAX plans (including segment plans such as 55+, Military and First Responders) can get Apple TV+ free for one year (limited time offer).
- Paramount+: T-Mobile and Sprint customers on every postpaid consumer wireless and home internet plan can get one free year of Paramount+ Essential (limited time offer).