NLRB Drops Allegations That Tim Cook Violated Labor Law

The National Labor Relations Board has decided to drop most of its allegations that Apple CEO Tim Cook violated federal labor law, marking a major shift in how the agency handles corporate conduct under the Trump administration.

The withdrawn claims stem from a 2021 email Cook sent to employees, warning that Apple would track down those leaking confidential information and asserting that “people who leak confidential information do not belong here.” That message followed reports about an internal company meeting discussing pay equity and Apple’s stance on a Texas anti-abortion law.

Agency Pulls Back on Apple Case

The labor board had previously argued that Cook’s email, along with Apple’s broader policies on confidentiality, restrained employees from exercising their right to discuss workplace conditions, a right protected under federal law. It also accused Apple of firing activist Janneke Parrish, imposing restrictive policies, and creating a sense of surveillance among workers.

According to Bloomberg, a letter sent Friday to Parrish’s attorney confirmed that the agency would not pursue most of these claims. The decision, according to the regional director, followed “careful investigation and consideration” and ultimately a conclusion that many of the original allegations should be dismissed.

Apple, which has consistently denied wrongdoing, did not respond to requests for comment. The NLRB declined to comment on the decision.

Shift Under Trump-Appointed Counsel

The decision reflects a broader change in direction at the NLRB under President Donald Trump. His administration removed former general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo, known for expanding the agency’s focus on workers’ rights, and replaced her with William Cowen, who has adopted a narrower approach.

Cowen argued that trying to pursue too many cases risked accomplishing little, a stance that has already led to significant changes. His office has dropped cases involving noncompete agreements, mandatory fees for quitting jobs, restrictions on workplace conversations, and limits on media communication.

He has also moved to dismiss complaints involving GEO Group’s treatment of detainees, an email sent by Sean Penn criticizing staff at his nonprofit, and a dispute over SpaceX firing employees who criticized CEO Elon Musk.

Some Cases Continue

Despite the shift, Cowen’s office continues to pursue several significant cases initiated under Abruzzo. These include allegations that Amazon must negotiate with subcontracted drivers and claims that Grindr retaliated against employees organizing a union by imposing a return-to-office policy. Both companies deny any wrongdoing.

Business groups have praised Cowen’s approach. Roger King, senior labor counsel for the HR Policy Association, called it a “balanced and thoughtful” use of limited agency resources.

Parrish, whose complaint against Apple has now been largely dismissed, sees the situation differently. She warned that the decision sends a message that corporations hold the power, and workers may hesitate to speak out. “There’s going to be a very clear chilling effect,” she said.

The labor board’s withdrawal of the Apple complaint not only ends a high-profile case but also recalibrates how the United States enforces workplace rights.