No Black again? iPhone 18 Pro might launch in three new colors

Apple plans to introduce new colors for the iPhone 18 Pro, if early rumors hold. A known Weibo leaker, Instant Digital, says Apple is testing three warm options: coffee, purple, and burgundy. The claim fits Apple’s recent shift toward bolder Pro finishes.

You remember Apple shipped lavender and purple on several non-Pro iPhones, and even offered a rich purple on the iPhone 14 Pro. Coffee and burgundy would be new for any iPhone. Coffee can be interpreted as deep brown. Burgundy blends red with a hint of brown or purple. Both feel rich and warm on metal.

The rumor also suggests Apple skips black again. That would extend a controversial change from this year. The iPhone 17 Pro arrived in cosmic orange, deep blue, and silver. No black. Some users want a darker option. Deep blue gets close, but not close enough for purists.

Digital Chat Station, another Weibo source with a track record on Apple hardware, echoes the same trio: brown, purple, and burgundy. Translation differs by service, but the choices align. Coffee equals brown. Wine red equals burgundy. The theme stays consistent across posts.

Just subtle clues, not final decisions

Apple often prototypes finishes for months. Plans evolve before mass production. Treat these colors as early signals, not locks. The same goes for the rest of the iPhone 18 Pro package. Expectations include the A20 chip built on TSMC’s 2 nm process, a variable aperture main camera, a C2 modem, and a simpler Camera Control. You can read the full roundup of rumors on iPhone 18 here.

This year’s cosmic orange broke the Pro line’s cool-tone habit and stood out on shelves. Leaning into warm finishes could keep that momentum. A coffee model might even scratch the itch left by classic gold or the recent desert titanium look.

The timeline stays familiar. Apple targets a fall launch next year. Until then, watch for more supply chain hints and test units. Early color rumors often set the tone for the lineup.