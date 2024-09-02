No Separate Charging Bricks Required for New Mac Mini; Power Supply To Be Internal

Apple is preparing for its fall Mac lineup with the redesigned Mac mini, the elder’s favorite Apple computer. According to recent reports, the tech giant plans to begin shipping the first M4 Macs in November 2024.

The standard M4 Mac mini is scheduled to ship to warehouses globally in early September, while the higher-end M4 Pro version won’t begin shipping until October. This almost clarifies the fact that Apple may announce these new products about a month after the iPhone event on September 9, with availability likely in early November. More here.

The new Mac mini is expected to undergo its first redesign in 14 years, as per 9to5Mac. Changes include the removal of USB-A ports in favor of five USB-C ports, going hand in hand with EU regulations. The device will also feature an internal power supply, so no need for an external power brick.

I’ve also been told that the computer’s power supply will be internal, so don’t expect to need to lug around a separate brick. Mark Gurman

An internal power supply means that all the components necessary to convert AC power from a wall outlet to the DC power needed by the computer will be inside the Mac mini. This eliminates the need for an external power adapter or “brick” that is typically connected between the wall outlet and the computer.

As Apple moves towards USB-C compliance, the iMac accessories are also expected to adopt this port. With these updates, Apple continues its transition to Apple Silicon while refining its product lineup to meet regulatory requirements and user expectations.

