New iPad Magic Keyboard for New iPad Airs in the Works

Apple is reportedly working on a new low-end Magic Keyboard for entry-level iPads, including the new iPad Airs. This comes after Apple brought a new revamped Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro earlier this year, which featured changes such as a metal palm rest, a more durable design, a larger trackpad, and function keys.

The upcoming low-end Magic Key board is expected to omit some of the premium features found in its iPad Pro counterpart, such as the

aluminum top case and

metal palm rest.

Instead, it will likely use a more cost-effective silicone material. It may also introduce a function row, marking a first for the Magic Keyboard made for the iPad Air.

This new accessory can replace both the Magic Key board Folio, which debuted with the iPad 10 in 2022, and the older Magic Key board for the iPad Air, launched in 2020 alongside the iPad Pros, as revealed by 9to5Mac. The release could happen in mid-2025.

