NPR’s Podcasting Lead Leaves for Reported Role at Apple

Apple appears to be strengthening its podcasting division with a high-profile hire from NPR. Collin Campbell, who served as the network’s Senior Vice President of Podcasting Strategy and Franchise Development, is reportedly joining Apple, according to The New York Times media reporter Ben Mullin.

From NPR to Apple Podcasts

Campbell’s departure from NPR was confirmed internally on Friday, October 3, through a staff note shared by Editor in Chief Edith Chapin. The note, which surfaced via screenshots shared by Mullin, highlighted Campbell’s contributions to NPR’s expansion into video and multi-platform storytelling. He was described as instrumental in shaping NPR’s podcasting roadmap and boosting audience engagement across shows.

Before joining NPR in 2023, Campbell held key roles at Spotify’s Gimlet, where he served as Executive Editor. His background spans both creative development and operational leadership, giving him a rare blend of editorial and business expertise in the podcast space.

Strengthening Apple’s Audio Vision

Apple hasn’t commented on the reported hiring or specified Campbell’s role. Still, his move signals Apple’s continued investment in audio content, particularly as competition from Spotify, Amazon, and YouTube intensifies. Apple Podcasts remains one of the most-used podcast platforms globally, but it has faced growing pressure to innovate amid rivals experimenting with video podcasts and exclusive creator deals.

Campbell’s history of scaling franchises and fostering cross-platform growth suggests Apple could be preparing to strengthen its original programming or refine its approach to discovery and audience engagement.

For Apple, bringing in a leader with experience across NPR and Spotify isn’t just about filling a position—it points to a broader effort to evolve how Apple positions its podcast ecosystem in a crowded and fast-changing market.