OLED Screens on MacBook Air Reportedly Postponed Till 2029

Apple’s plans to bring OLED displays in the MacBook Air have reportedly been pushed back to 2029, a delay from the originally planned 2027 release. This decision seems to be based on weak sales of the OLED iPad Pro models released last year, as reported by MacRumors.

The primary reason for this delay seems to be the high cost of OLED technology and its failure to boost iPad Pro sales as Apple had anticipated.

Despite the postponement of OLED technology, Apple is not leaving the MacBook Air’s display stagnant. The company plans to introduce “oxide TFT” technology for the 2027 MacBook Air models. This can bring several improvements line:

Better color accuracy

Higher contrast ratio

More uniform display brightness

Lower power consumption, hence, improved battery life

These enhancements will still improve the MacBook Air’s display quality and overall performance.

It’s important to note that this delay only affects the MacBook Air line. The MacBook Pro models are still on track to receive OLED displays next year.