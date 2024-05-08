Refresh Rate on the New iPad Pros Can Go as Low as 10Hz

The latest iPad Pro models have display upgrades, including a refresh rate that can dip as low as 10Hz. This new feature is powered by low-power LTPO technology, and the best thing about it is that it can now provide improved battery life. A 10Hz refresh rate is typically used for static content on devices.

While the iPad Pro has supported ProMotion technology since 2017, its refresh rate previously ranged between 24Hz and 120Hz. The 10Hz minimum on the new models lets the display to adjust based on content.

Despite the lower refresh rate capability, Apple hasn’t implemented an always-on display feature like the iPhone and Apple Watch. This suggests the iPad Pro might not reach 1Hz refresh rates just yet, like on devices like the Google Pixel 8 Pro, a threshold often considered necessary for always-on displays.

Surely, Apple had other plans this time, but as we all know, Apple takes its time before implementing.

However, the new iPad Pro, which now comes with the M4 chipset, display offers other improvements. Apple describes it as “state-of-the-art tandem OLED technology,” utilizing two OLED panels for exceptional brightness, but is it still worthy of an update from the last-gen iPad Pro, which runs on M2? Find out here.

Pre-orders for the new iPad Pro models begins, with an official launch date set for Wednesday, May 15th. You can read about the latest iPad Pros here.

