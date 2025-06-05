OpenAI Adds Meet Recording and GDrive Integration to ChatGPT for Mac

OpenAI has introduced a new Record Mode in the ChatGPT desktop app for macOS. This feature lets Team users record meetings, voice notes, and brainstorming sessions directly in the app. It then transcribes the audio, summarizes key points, and can generate follow-ups, emails, plans, or even code. Users can search these transcripts later and use them as a reference in ongoing chats.

Image: Recording feature in ChatGPT on Mac

Record Mode supports up to 120 minutes of recording per session. Transcripts are automatically saved in the chat history as a canvas. However, the feature is only available to Team subscribers and is not rolling out in the European Economic Area (EEA), the UK, or China.

Connectors Add Gmail, Google Drive, and More

OpenAI also expanded ChatGPT’s ability to connect with internal data systems using Connectors. These allow the chatbot to pull real-time context from sources like Gmail, Outlook, Google Drive, Teams, and Linear. Enterprise, Edu, and Team users get additional support for services like SharePoint, Dropbox, and Box.

The new integration works through Deep Research, a feature available to Plus and Pro users outside the EEA, UK, and Switzerland. It respects user-level permissions and allows access to internal sources securely. Workspace admins can also build custom connectors using OpenAI’s new Model Context Protocol (MCP), now in beta.

According to OpenAI in a thread on X, “ChatGPT can now connect to more internal sources & pull in real-time context—keeping existing user-level permissions.” The company also held a live demo on YouTube to showcase the updates.

Earlier, we reported that ChatGPT on iOS began integrating with Box, allowing the AI to conduct background research across enterprise documents stored in the cloud. In a video demo shared by Box CEO Aaron Levie, ChatGPT was shown analyzing market trends using files from Box. This integration enables users to offload time-consuming research tasks, with the AI retrieving and summarizing information from large document sets without manual effort.

As OpenAI President Greg Brockman noted, this functionality is part of a broader push to make AI agents useful across enterprise ecosystems, not just generating content, but also managing and interpreting business data in real time. The same capabilities now coming to macOS suggest a unified direction for mobile and desktop AI productivity tools.

Together, these updates position ChatGPT as more than just a chatbot. It’s evolving into an intelligent assistant embedded in real workflows, capable of drawing insights from both live conversations and connected cloud data.