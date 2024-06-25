OpenAI Makes ChatGPT App for macOS Available for Download

Today, OpenAI announced the wider availability of their ChatGPT desktop application for macOS. Previously offered only to premium users, the app is now free to download for all.

The macOS app lets users interact with the ChatGPT through voice commands or text input. A keyboard shortcut (Option+Space) launches a search bar where users can type their queries, similar to Apple’s Spotlight search function.

The ChatGPT desktop app for macOS is now available for all users.



Get faster access to ChatGPT to chat about email, screenshots, and anything on your screen with the Option + Space shortcut: https://t.co/2rEx3PmMqg pic.twitter.com/x9sT8AnjDm — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 25, 2024

It is not just text input; app users can interact with ChatGPT through various media. Users can upload files and photos, capture screenshots, or select text within documents for analysis by ChatGPT.

The app features a menu bar that has different options like managing past conversations, enabling spell check, and adjusting text size. Additionally, a left sidebar provides access to a user’s chat history for reference.

The macOS app complements existing mobile applications available for Android and iPhone. A Windows desktop app is under development and expected to be released “later this year.”

Mac users interested in ChatGPT’s capabilities through voice interaction and different functionalities can download the ChatGPT app for macOS from here.