OpenAI’s new web browser ChatGPT Atlas is now available globally on macOS

OpenAI launched ChatGPT Atlas, a new web browser built around ChatGPT and made it available worldwide on macOS. You can download it now at chatgpt.com/atlas. The company says Atlas brings ChatGPT into every part of your browsing so you can ask, summarize, and act without leaving the page. “Today we’re introducing ChatGPT Atlas, a new web browser built with ChatGPT at its core,” OpenAI wrote in its launch post.

OpenAI teased the reveal earlier with a short video showing browser tabs, then confirmed the name and Mac-first availability on its YouTube placeholder and launch post. The company adds that Windows, iOS, and Android versions are “coming soon.” A livestream announcing the product started at 10 a.m. PT.

What Atlas does

Atlas puts ChatGPT in a sidebar on any page to summarize, compare, or extract details. You can pull up inline writing help in form fields, edit text in place, and search from a new tab that shows links, images, videos, and news. The goal is to keep your context while you read, write, and research.

OpenAI positions Atlas as a daily browser, not just a chat window. The company highlights a start page that accepts questions or URLs, plus quick pivots into media tabs. It also lets you import bookmarks, saved passwords, and your browsing history from your current browser during setup.

Availability and who gets it

Atlas is available today on macOS for Free, Plus, Pro, and Go users globally. Business users get beta access, with Enterprise and Education availability controlled by administrators. OpenAI says Windows, iOS, and Android builds will follow.

Privacy and memory

OpenAI stresses default privacy safeguards. “By default, we don’t use the content you browse to train our models.” You can optionally enable browser memories so ChatGPT remembers useful context, like a page you read last week, and you can view, archive, or clear those memories anytime. Controls exist in the address bar to block page visibility per site or to use an incognito window that signs you out of ChatGPT.

Agent mode in preview

Atlas debuts a preview of ChatGPT’s agent mode for Plus, Pro, and Business users. OpenAI says the agent can research, plan, and complete multi-step tasks in your browser, such as finding recipes, building a grocery list, and filling a shopping cart, while pausing for permission on sensitive actions.

“Agent mode in Atlas is launching in preview to Plus, Pro and Business users.” OpenAI also lists boundaries: it cannot run code in the browser, download files, install extensions, access other apps or your file system, or add its activity to your browsing history.

How it stacks up

Atlas enters a crowded field of AI-infused browsers. Perplexity’s Comet launched in July for subscribers to a $200-per-month Max plan, then went free for everyone on October 2 as the company pushed broader adoption. Atlas and Comet both pair a built-in assistant with page-level actions and research tools, but OpenAI is launching directly to a mass audience on the Mac with a clear privacy posture and a first-party agent preview.

If you work across dozens of tabs, Atlas aims to cut the copy-paste loop. You can summarize a report, draft an email inside a form, and then hand off routine steps to an agent that asks before it acts. The browser ships today, it runs on macOS, and it unifies your ChatGPT history with optional memories across the web. As The Guardian notes, OpenAI is now competing head-on with AI-enhanced browsers from rivals, but with ChatGPT deeply wired into the frame.

