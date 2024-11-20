Opera GX Browser Receives Major Update Dedicated to Gamers

Opera GX has become the popular option for millions of gamers. Now, the browser has received its first major overhaul since 2019, and it’s absolutely massive. For those tired of a plain and drab browser, Opera GX introduces a completely new design language, brand-new customization, and modding options, along with a plethora of quality-of-life improvements.

New Version of Opera GX Lets You Change the Browser to the Smallest Detail

Along with the update, gamers and general users alike can enjoy Opera GX’s game-inspired design, which focuses on network bandwidth, RAM and CPU limiters, ensuring your browser doesn’t become a resource hog. There’s also a Hot Tabs Killer, which allows users to kill overly resource-draining tabs. Additionally, GX Cleaner also deletes unwanted files.

There’s a lot to this update, so let’s explore.

What’s New in Opera GX

One of the largest features to arrive in Opera GX is Underwave, which helps completely overhaul the look of your browser. Featuring depth effects, radial gradients, transparency, and intuitive navigation, Underwave’s gaming-inspired design language has been crafted to boost the user experience through light, depth, and transparency.

Along with Underwave bringing massive visual improvements, Opera GX has greatly expanded toward a customization focus. Now, new customization features allow you to modify the browser however you see fit. Adjust blur and opacity, change and adjust background elements and vignettes, or even adjust your Speed Dial.

With Opera GX having such a focus on the gaming community, this browser wouldn’t be complete without new additions to mods. You are now able to manage your mods more easily than ever by swapping between presets with one click. There are also new stickers, icons, fonts, and splash screens. Additionally, a new dark mode that limits blue light exposure reduces eye strain during late-night sessions.

Complete List of New Features

Overall, the new Opera GX provides smooth performance and better resource management. With over 30 million users and a dedicated community of fans and modders, Opera GX is perfect for the hardcore gamer or a casual browser of the internet.

How To Setup Opera GX

Time needed: 2 minutes Setting up Opera GX is super easy. Simply follow these steps: First, you’ll want to download the latest version of Opera GX. Then, go to Settings and enable the Early Bird feature. You can also use the special address: opera://settings/early_bird. Relaunch Opera after this. Once Opera is reopened, type opera:about: to check the version number. It should be 114.0.5282.159 or later. You may be asked to reload the browser. You then have the option to install the GX official mod manually. However, be aware that this is a part of the official release.

You can only view this tutorial as featured below:

The new update to Opera GX is now available for gamers or anyone looking to get the most out of their internet browser. Give it a try and start customizing your browser to perfectly fit your needs, or simply use it as a means of keeping your computer free for other resource-intensive activities. With so many options, the choice is yours.

Download and install Opera GX today to see why it’s the popular choice for gamers across the globe. You may also want to know how to use Opera as a VPN on your iPhone.