OPPO Responds to Lawsuit Over Alleged Apple Watch Trade Secret Theft

Apple has filed a lawsuit in California against its former employee Chen Shi, Chinese electronics company OPPO, and California-based InnoPeak Technology. The company accuses Shi of stealing trade secrets related to the Apple Watch and disclosing them to his new employers, OPPO and InnoPeak. The case centers on claims that sensitive information about Apple Watch development was misappropriated and used without authorization.

InnoPeak describes itself as a firm focused on research in smartphone technologies, while OPPO is a global manufacturer of smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other devices. Apple argues that Shi’s move from Apple to OPPO-linked companies involved a transfer of confidential knowledge that violated company protections.

OPPO Denies Allegations

In response to the lawsuit, OPPO issued a statement to MacRumors. The company said it had reviewed Apple’s complaint and found no evidence linking the allegations to the employee’s work during his time at OPPO.

According to OPPO’s spokesperson, “We are aware of the recent lawsuit filed by Apple in California and have carefully reviewed the allegations in Apple’s complaint. We have found no evidence establishing any connection between these allegations and the employee’s conduct during his employment at OPPO.”

OPPO added that it respects the trade secrets of all companies, including Apple, and denied misappropriating any information. The company emphasized that it would fully cooperate with the legal process and expressed confidence that judicial proceedings would clarify the facts.