Streaming service Peacock has hit over 15 million sign-ups. That’s according to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts.

CEO ‘Encouraged’ by Peacock’s Process

Speaking at a virtual conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, Mr. Roberts described himself “encouraged” by the service’s progress, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Interestingly, he said that in Comcast’s broadband-only homes Peacock has already become the number 2 app, trailing just Netflix. Meanwhile, it is at number three in n homes with the Xfinity X1 TV service platform, behind Netflix and YouTube. Mr. Roberts said Peacock is “closing in” on second place in those homes.

Peacock launched in the U.S. on July 15. It boasts a big back catalog, which will soon be joined by the Harry Potter movies. However, it is trailing some rivals when it comes to originals.