Pegatron Looks to Expand Product Assembly to More Countries

Apple manufacturer Pegatron will start assembling MacBooks and iPads in Indonesia starting in June (via Digitimes).

Product Assembly Expansion

The local manufacturer Pegatron will work with is PT Sat Nusapersada, located in Batam, Indonesia. Abidin Hasibuan, CEO of PT Sat Nusapersada, didn’t deny the rumors. No clients were specified, but he said the products would be shipped to the U.S.

Apple is believed to be a client. Pegatron has also invested US$300 million to refurbish two Indonesian manufacturing plants. This could be the result of the tensions between China and the United States. Due to the trade war, as well as the ban against Huawei, Chinese citizens are rallying against Apple.

