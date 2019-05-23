2019 iPhone Model Numbers Found in Eurasian Economic Commission Listings

New iPhone model numbers have appeared in Eurasian Economic Commission regulatory documents. It is expected these refer to 2019 iPhones, expected in the coming months (via MySmartPrice).

New Model Numbers, More Cameras

The model numbers referenced in the documents were A2111, A2160, A2161, A2215, A2216, A2217, A2218, A2219, A2220, A2221, and A2223. The documents named Apple as the manufacturer. They also said that the new iPhones are certified to run with iOS 12. However, iOS 13 is expected to be unveiled at WWDC next month, and it can be assumed the new devices will come with that installed out the box. Leaked images showed that the iPhone X and XS Max devices are likely to have a triple camera setup. Lower-end devices will have a dual-camera setup. The updated devices are expected to contain the A13 chipset.