People Aged 45+ Prefer Mac Mini Over Other Macs

Apple’s Mac mini, the company’s most affordable desktop computer, continues to appeal to a unique customer base nearly two decades after its introduction. Recent data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) reveals that the Mac mini is popular among older buyers compared to other Mac models.

According to CIRP’s analysis of twelve years of Apple consumer behavior data, 41% of Mac mini buyers are under 24 or over 65. In contrast, only 25% of buyers of other Mac desktops, such as the iMac, iMac Pro, and Mac Pro, fall into those age groups.

Not just this, 31% of people over 45 prefer to use a Mac Mini, compared to 25% of other Mac desktops and 15% of laptops.

The data also shows that Mac laptops are more popular among younger users, with nearly two-thirds of buyers under 34 years old and only 7% over 55.

Despite representing less than 1% of total Mac sales, it’s clear the Mac mini continues to serve its original purpose of providing an affordable entry point into the Apple ecosystem, especially for users who don’t need high processing power. The base model’s $599 price tag makes it an attractive option for older users seeking an economical desktop solution.

Apple’s commitment to the Mac mini remains strong, with plans to release an upgraded version in 2024 featuring the M4 chip and an even smaller form factor.

More here.