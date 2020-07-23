Plex Goes Back to The Future With Free Live TV Service

Plex announced Thursday that it is launching a new live TV streaming services. There are 80 channels that will be free and available to users in countries worldwide. The company said more channels are on the way.

Plex Free Live TV on Apple TV and iOS

There is a wide range of content available, for both children and adults. There are Reuters TV and Yahoo Finance channels for news and business information, and a host of kids content like the Toon Goggles and KidsFlix channels. Some channels, such as the Deal or No Deal Channel, are dedicated to individual shows. There are music channels and 24-7 movie streams too.

The service is attempting to relive the ‘glory days’ of live TV. It is largely financed by “limited” commercial breaks, but Plex is also experimenting with on-air promotions. Updates are rolling out on Apple TV and iOS devices, and smart TVs will get access to the service in the near future.