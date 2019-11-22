Premiere of Apple Film ‘The Banker’ Canceled Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

Earlier this week, Apple abruptly canceled the premiere for its original movie – The Banker. It was not immediately clear why – just that there might be a scandal brewing.

Allegations Against Film Subject’s Son

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the premiere was canceled after Apple was made aware of allegations of sexual assault by Bernard Garrett Jr. He is the son of the film’s subject. Mr. Garrett Jr. was expected to feature prominently in promotional work, alongside star Samual L. Jackson.

However, his s half-sisters, who are around 15-years younger than him, told Apple that he molested them, over a number of years. They said the abuse started when he entered the family home in the 1970s after their father’s release from prison.

It is understood that Apple was only made aware of the allegations around a week ago. Apple commented:

We purchased The Banker earlier this year as we were moved by the film’s entertaining and educational story about social change and financial literacy. Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention. We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps.

‘The Banker’ Built on ‘Crime, Lies And Deception’

Cynthia Garrett is one of the half-sisters who made the allegations. She has also criticized the altered timeline in the film. She said that “This entire project is poisoned,” in an open letter, due to be published online. “It’s the fruit of crime, lies, and deception,” she added.