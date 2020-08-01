Apple Acquires Mobeewave to Create iPhone Payment Terminals

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| Product News

Apple has acquired startup Mobeewave Inc. which uses technology to let people tap their credit card or phone on another phone to process a payment (via Bloomberg).

iPhone Payment Terminals

The technology doesn’t need an app or hardware like a Square Terminal to work, using a smartphone’s NFC chip instead. iPhones have had NFC chips since 2014. Sources say Apple paid about US$100 million for the company, keeping the team of employees who will continue to work out of Montreal, Canada.

This isn’t the only payment-related technology Apple is working on. Code found in iOS 14 suggest Apple could let customers make payments with QR codes using Apple Pay.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments