Apple Orders New Comedy Series ‘The Afterparty’

Apple has given a straight-to-series order for a comedy series called “The Afterparty” from Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord.

The Afterparty

Set at a high school reunion afterparty, “The Afterparty” is a retelling of the night told through a different character’s perspective in each of the eight episodes. Each episode also has a unique visual format and film genre to match the characters’ personality.

Chris Miller is the creator, show runner, and executive producer while Phil Lord is the executive producer through the duo’s production company Lord Miller. The company’s VP of Television Aubrey Lee will serve as producer, and it will be produced for Apple TV by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television.