Binatone showed MaskFone, which combines a quality mask with multiple filtrations options with wireless audio, at Pepcom’s Digital Experience! at CES 2020. Marty Urick, VP of Sales, detailed the features of their offering.

The outer mask forms to all face shapes, has an adjustable strap, comes in S/M and M/L sizes, and is washable. The replaceable inner filter can be either PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) which blocks pollution, or the currently popular N95 which also prevents inhalation of COVID-19 particles. The mask is also IPX5 water and sweat resistant. Controls to make calls and listen to music are on the side of the mask.

The audio portion consists of a wireless headset with microphone, with three different sizes of ear caps for best fit. The earbuds have a environmental noise cancellation feature to suppress background noise. The mic supports Voice Projection technology, powered by Hubble Connect for VerveLife app, for best audio quality. The rechargeable battery in the mask offers up to 12 hours of playtime.

Maskfone starts at US$49.99, the mask and additional filters are currently available in the MaskFone Store, and retail partners Target and Amazon in February 2012.