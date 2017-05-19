Dr. Mac Says He Can Save You an Hour a Day for Life (for Free)

Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus has a free course he says will save you an hour a day for the rest of your life. And it’s free. It’s a promotion for his new book, Working Smarter for Mac Users. It’s about beating procrastination and being much more efficient with your Mac.

As the editor of that book, I know and love the content. I also love how Bob is offering tips from it like this free course. Here’s the description:

Course Description

In this free short course (under 15 minutes), I demonstrate three simple techniques that can save you an hour or more a day, EVERY DAY FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE! All three techniques are culled from Working Smarter for Mac Users, my new ebook that shows Mac users how to use their Macs better, faster, and more elegantly; banish procrastination; and do more work in less time so they have more time for things they love. This course is offered free of charge with my compliments; l hope you find it useful.

Here are some links:

Bob’s free course: The free course that can save you an hour or more every day…for the rest of your life

Working Smarter for Mac Users for $19.99: Direct from Bob, Amazon, iTunes