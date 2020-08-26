One week after releasing iOS 14 public beta 5, Apple has seeded iOS 14 public beta 6 for iPhone and iPad testers.

iOS 14 Public Beta 6

Testers can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Here are some new features:

On-boarding screen for Apple Maps, plus new rating system

A Spatial Audio toggle in Settings > Accessibility > AirPods that will also appear in Control Center and Bluetooth menu

Encrypted APFS volumes appear in the side bar of Files

An indicator now appears for “Phone” when it uses the microphone as an iOS 14 privacy feature

An indicator for Airplane Mode in Control Center mirrors Airplane Mode status in Settings

Unusually, I’m seeing the beta available right now at 11:45 ET. Apple usually releases betas around 1PM ET.