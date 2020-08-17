Starting Monday, August 17, students at Louisiana State University will be able to use Apple Pay in parking meters across campus (via KATC).

Apple Pay in Parking Meters at LSU

It won’t be limited to students; faculty, staff, and visitors can use it as well, thanks to a partnership with mobility service ParkMobile. Once the ParkMobile app has been downloaded it can be used at over 650 parking meters at the university. LSU Transportation Demand Manager Josh Galasso:

LSU Parking is excited that this feature will be offered to LSU students and employees. Offering a contactless option provides a safer and smarter way for students, faculty and visitors to pay for parking on campus.

