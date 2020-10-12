Apple has released watchOS 7.0.2 on Monday to fix a watchOS 7 battery bug that affected some users.

watchOS 7 Battery Bug

Release Notes

watchOS 7.0.2 contains improvements and bug fixes, including:

Addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly

Resolves an issue that prevented some users from accessing the ECG app in regions where it is available

To install the update your Watch will need at least 50% battery life. Open the Watch app on your iPhone and go to General > Software Update.