Apple has released watchOS 7.0.2 on Monday to fix a watchOS 7 battery bug that affected some users.
Release Notes
watchOS 7.0.2 contains improvements and bug fixes, including:
- Addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly
- Resolves an issue that prevented some users from accessing the ECG app in regions where it is available
To install the update your Watch will need at least 50% battery life. Open the Watch app on your iPhone and go to General > Software Update.