Rain Viewer Unveils Major Updates for iOS 18: Siri Integration, Apple Watch Redesign, and More

With the official release of iOS 18, MeteoLab Inc. is preparing a massive update for its weather app, Rain Viewer. Featuring the largest radar coverage globally, the app is receiving a major overhaul, including Siri integration and notifications directly in the Control Center. Apple Watch users can also expect significant updates from this weather-alert app. Here’s everything to expect.

With Apple Intelligence making big waves in iOS 18, the Rain Viewer app has prepared a major update to accommodate the iOS overhaul. Now, along with instant hyper-local weather forecasts, customizable weather alerts, advanced weather radar and satellite maps, iPhone and Apple Watch users can enjoy a brand-new experience.

One of the largest updates for Rain Viewer is the new integration with Siri. Users can ask their AI-assistant when it will rain, view satellite and radar maps and more. This can be a great time saver and pairs incredibly well with the new Apple Intelligence.

For iOS 18, users can also receive notifications directly in their Control Center. They can select specific Controls to add, allowing them instant access to the information they need the most. This feature can be especially useful for those who live in areas with the constant threat of severe weather.

Another feature of Rain Viewer is the new ability to set the Home Screen icon as a widget, allowing users to get instant weather updates directly from the app icon. Another small yet cool feature is that Rain Viewer’s radar animation player now provides haptic feedback. Users will now get a small vibration as they scroll through the player, giving them a better idea of the severity of what’s happening on their radar.

Along with updates tailored to iOS 18, Rain Viewer is bringing a significant overhaul to the Apple Watch app. The new redesign not only helps users better understand the weather but also has a form and function that follows the Apple aesthetic. Users will now have even more convenient ways to check the weather directly from their Apple Watch.

Rain Viewer Available Now Alongside iOS 18

The new updates offer quite a bit for an app that’s already delivering performance. With the ability to adjust Rain Viewer’s settings to suit your needs, the app also comes packed with a load of premium features. While the app does require a $4.99/mo, $9.99/quarterly or $19.99/year subscription, the ad-free experience includes tropical storm tracking along with a host of additional features that make this a surefire win for those who care about the weather.

Those who don’t want a subscription can still access a variety of content. This includes forecast widgets, a precipitation intensity chart, and 12-hour/7-day forecasting. Regardless, the new iOS 18 experience ensures folks get the updates they need at a time when it matters.

You can check out Rain Viewer in the Apple App Store. You can also learn more about iOS 18 here.