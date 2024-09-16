iPhone Battery Prices Have Increased by More Than 70% in 2 Years

Apple’s latest pricing update for out-of-warranty battery replacements shows a huge 72% increase over the past two years for its high-end iPhone models. The newly announced iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will cost $119 for battery replacement, up from $69 for older models like the iPhone SE and iPhone 8.

This price hike has occurred in two stages. In 2022, Apple raised the cost from $69 to $99 for iPhone 14 models, which makes a 43% increase. Now, with the iPhone 16 Pro series, the price has jumped another 20% to reach $119.

The standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will maintain the $99 replacement fee.

Apple says that the higher costs is because of the advanced battery technology, including a new metal shell in the Pro models for improved heat dissipation. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to feature a larger 4,676mAh battery, up from 4,441mAh in iPhone 15 Pro Max, which can give users 4 extra hours of screen time.

But the new iPhones come with a one-year warranty. Moreover, AppleCare+ subscribers can receive free battery replacements if capacity drops below 80%.

As the iPhone 16 series prepares for its September 20 launch, buyers should consider these long-term costs.

