Reports Say Samsung Making Galaxy S25 ‘Slim’ As the Answer to iPhone 17 Slim

A new report from SmartPrix backs up earlier rumors that Samsung’s cooking up a “Slim” version of the Galaxy S25. Looks like this is a reaction to rumors about Apple’s super-slim iPhone, possibly called the “iPhone 17 Air” or “iPhone 17 Slim,” set to drop in 2025.

SmartPrix spotted a mystery model, SM-S937, hinting at a possible fourth version alongside the regular Galaxy S25 lineup. Usually, Samsun released 3 phones at the S2X launch event:

S2x

S2x Plus

S2x Ultra

But it looks like Samsung’s gearing up to drop a “Slim” Galaxy S25 alongside the regular models next year.

Samsung hasn’t revealed how thin the device will be, but rumor has it they’re gunning to make it the slimmest smartphone of 2025, possibly even outpacing Apple with its sleek design.

Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the “Plus” variant in the iPhone lineup and will be the most expensive, even more expensive than the Pro Max model. Speculated features include a single rear camera, a smaller cutout for the front camera and sensors within the Dynamic Island, and possibly Apple’s new custom 5G modem. However, recent reports suggest Apple is facing challenges in achieving its desired thinness for the device, as per 9to5Mac.

Both companies appear to be targeting 2025 for the release of these slim models. With Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup anticipated for a September 2025 launch and Samsung’s Galaxy S series launch in January, that’s a massive nine-month gap.