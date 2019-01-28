Roku Channel Adds Premium Subscriptions

The Roku Channel is adding premium subscriptions to its streaming video service. The update adds support for over 25 subscriptions.

Premium Subscriptions

Subscriptions will be gradually rolling out to all users starting today. You can browse content before you sign up (and sign up with one click), get free trials for all subscriptions, and manage all subscriptions in one bill.

You can find a full list of subscriptions here, but it includes Showtime, Starz, Epix, CollegeHumor’s DROPOUT, CuriousityStream, and more.

All Roku devices with a model number of 2450 and higher will receive premium subscriptions. To check your device number go to Settings > System > About.

