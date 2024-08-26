Roy Kent in, Jamie Tartt out; Ted Lasso S4 Cast Talks Underway

Warner Bros. Television has picked up the options on three original cast members of the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso,” S4. This is according to sources at Deadline. The actors whose options have been exercised are Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and everyone’s favorite Swift (Leslie Higgins).

The studio is expected to begin negotiations with other cast members whose SAG-AFTRA contracts have expired. These include co-creators and executive producers Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), as well as Juno Temple (Keeley Jones). However, Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt) has not had his option picked up, possibly due to commitments to other projects.

The future of Ted Lasso has been a subject of discussion since the conclusion of its 3rd season in May 2023. The show’s creators initially planned a three-season story arc, but the series’ success and critical acclaim have led to considerations of extending the narrative. The decision to continue the series largely depends on Sudeikis, who has been a key figure in the show’s development and production.

Preparations are being made to open a writers’ room as the studio secures the cast. If all things are in place, production on a fourth season could commence in early 2025. (Subject to budget approval and scheduling.)

“Ted Lasso” has been a successful and widely praised series since its premiere in August 2020, scoring 13 Emmy Awards and becoming Apple’s most-watched original series. The show’s positive tone and likable lead character have connected with audiences, contributing to its popularity and cultural impact.

