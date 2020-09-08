After the Labor Day weekend, Apple rumors have returned with a bang. From new products to potential events, there is a lot swirling around.

iPhone 12 Apple Event Announcement Most Likely

It started when renowned Apple info-sharer John Prosser tweeted that his sources were insisting that there would be announcements on September 8.

Okay, guys. Last tweet of the night. 👇 My sources are not budging or changing their mind. They’re still telling me that Apple Watch and iPad Air are coming tomorrow via press release. See you all in the morning to find out! 👋🤗 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 8, 2020

Then, rumors started circulating that what was going to be announced was an Apple event – i.e. the company setting the date for the assumed iPhone 12 virtual event. As Mr. Prosser noted, there’s even a hashtag going:

#appleevent 👈🏻 is a thing — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 8, 2020

It has a proper badge and everything. The code indicates that the badge expires on September 28.

So apparently there's a special #appleevent Twitter hashtag and blue badge that expires on September 28th. iPhone fall event confirmed? 🤓 pic.twitter.com/NzU17jbd5Q — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 8, 2020

A lot of top tech journalists agree that an even announcement is more likely than new products:

I wouldn’t get too excited about rumors of new Apple products appearing this week. More likely I think: an announcement of the upcoming (of course virtual) September iPhone/Apple Watch event. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 6, 2020

The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern giving some solid reasoning:

Again, I think this is the most likely today. A virtual event announcement. https://t.co/iF8c3As0E8 — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) September 8, 2020

We will find out soon enough, but I suspect that’s right. An event announcement fits into a recognizable timetable.

