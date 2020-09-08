After the Labor Day weekend, Apple rumors have returned with a bang. From new products to potential events, there is a lot swirling around.
iPhone 12 Apple Event Announcement Most Likely
It started when renowned Apple info-sharer John Prosser tweeted that his sources were insisting that there would be announcements on September 8.
Then, rumors started circulating that what was going to be announced was an Apple event – i.e. the company setting the date for the assumed iPhone 12 virtual event. As Mr. Prosser noted, there’s even a hashtag going:
It has a proper badge and everything. The code indicates that the badge expires on September 28.
A lot of top tech journalists agree that an even announcement is more likely than new products:
The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern giving some solid reasoning:
We will find out soon enough, but I suspect that’s right. An event announcement fits into a recognizable timetable.