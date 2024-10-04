Rumored Fourth Season of “Ted Lasso” Set to Begin Production in 2025

Rumors surrounding the fourth season of the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso” show that pre-production of season 4 will start in January 2025, with filming expected to take place in London shortly thereafter. Sources tell that if these plans are confirmed, fans could anticipate the new season’s release sometime in 2025.

But there are uncertainties regarding the involvement of Jason Sudeikis, who plays as Ted Lasso. Sudeikis has previously revealed that he envisioned “Ted Lasso” as a three-season series and has not publicly supported the idea of a fourth season. According to Sigmund Judge, it will soon be clarified whether Sudeikis will participate in the upcoming season.

In August, reports showed that Warner Bros. had picked up options for several key cast members, including Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift. Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt are expected to be approached at a later date regarding their involvement.

In June 2023, Hunt mentioned a conversation with Apple CEO Tim Cook, who expressed hope for a fourth season. There are positive signs regarding the show’s future; Apple TV+ has yet to make an official announcement confirming the production of a fourth season or any details about its storyline or cast.

