Say Thanks To Apple If Your Next EV Car Gives Significantly More Mileage Than Before

Apple Inc.’s abandoned car project may have indirectly contributed to improvements in electric vehicle battery technology, which could lead to increased mileage in future EVs. This development stems from Apple’s previously undisclosed collaboration with Chinese automaker BYD Co., which took place around 2017.

From around 2017, Apple and BYD worked together to develop a long-range battery system using lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells. The partnership wanted to create batteries that were safer and more efficient than typical EV batteries of the time. Apple contributed expertise in advanced battery packs and heat management, while BYD brought manufacturing know-how and advancements in LFP cell technology.

The partnership was part of Apple’s broader car project, which saw the company invest approximately $1 billion every year over the past decade. Although Apple doesn’t own any of the technology used in BYD’s current Blade batteries, the partnership reportedly influenced the development of BYD’s battery systems.

Apple’s battery development team worked alongside BYD engineers to combine separate pack and cell efforts. The goal was to produce a safe, long-range battery system for Apple’s planned vehicle.

While Apple ultimately moved away from the BYD partnership and explored systems from other battery makers, the knowledge gained from this collaboration has proven valuable. The company has applied insights from the car project to other products, including the Vision Pro and the Neural Engine AI processor.

