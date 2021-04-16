Scosche Industries announced new PowerVolt car and wall chargers at CES 2021, and now these products are ready for purchase. The company notes that all car chargers are available globally but the wall chargers are only for U.S.-based customers.

Scosche PowerVolt Chargers

All of these chargers come with Power Delivery for more powerful charging with products like the iPhone 12. PowerVolt PD chargers are available in multiple vehicle and wall options to charge phones, tablets, laptops and more. Small in size, but big on power, the 20W wall charger is 1.2” x 1.18”, and all PowerVolt wall chargers are designed so that you can fit two chargers on a dual outlet.

The 60W USB-C PD wall charger can safely charge your laptop as well as your tablet and phone, making it a one size fits all solution. The wall chargers have folding prongs which makes them perfect for travel as well as home and office use.