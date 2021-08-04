ScreenHits TV is set to roll out a new ‘TV Friends’ social feature this week. It will be available on the content and platform aggregator’s iPhone and iPad apps, Deadline reported.

‘TV Friends’ Social Feature Coming to ScreenHits TV Users on iPhone and iPad

The feature will let viewers connect via Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp and see which friends on those platforms also have a ScreenHits TV account. Users will then be able to see what their friends are watching on the platform. They will also be able to like, dislike, unfollow and save shows for later.

The service is available in the U.S., UK, and Germany at the time of this writing. (I couldn’t find the app in the App Store in the UK.)