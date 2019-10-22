‘See’ Becomes Latest Apple TV+ Series to Premier

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
1 minute read
| News

Apple hosted the premier for See on Monday. The show stars Jason Momoa, alongside Alfre Woodard, Hera Hilmar, Sylvia Hoeks, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, and Yadira Guevara-Prisp.

Jason Momoa See Premier

See – Starring Jason Momoa

See was written and created by Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence. It takes place in the distant future. A deadly virus has decimated humankind and left any survivors blind. Mr. Momoa’s character, Baba Voss, is the father of twins. Amazingly, they have been born with the ability to see. He fights to protect his tribe against a queen seeking to destroy the twins.

The show’s producers

The premier took place at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California. Many of the show’s cast and crew are blind or have low vision. The first three episodes will land on Apple TV+ when the service launches on November 1. New episodes will appear weekly, every Friday, after that.

The full cast

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of