Should You Expect a Smaller Dynamic Island on iPhone 17 Lineup

As Apple’s next iPhone release is closer than ever, analysts and leakers are scrutinizing supply chain records and patents for clues about the device’s evolution. One feature drawing attention is Dynamic Island, the pill-shaped area of the display that houses the front-facing sensors and adapts to display notifications and other information.

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the size change of the Dynamic Island in the iPhone 17 series, and some sources have suggested a size reduction. Jeff Pu, a supply chain analyst, predicted a narrower Dynamic Island for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, mentioning a switch to smaller “metalens” for Face ID.

A Weibo user known as “Digital Chat Station” reported Apple’s testing of miniaturized front-facing components, including a smaller time of flight (ToF) sensor for Face ID.

However, Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst, expects the Dynamic Island size to “remain fairly unchanged across the 2H25 iPhone 17 series”.

Adding to the complexity, a recent patent spotted by TechRadar suggests Apple may be exploring technology to embed the Face ID sensor under the display, potentially eliminating the need for the Dynamic Island entirely.

But we want you to know that patents don’t always translate to actual product features, and if implemented, such changes would likely occur beyond the iPhone 17’s expected fall 2025 release.

