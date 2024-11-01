Should You Update to iOS 18.1? Here’s What You Need to Know

After months of beta testing, you can finally get your hands on iOS 18.1. With this release, you’re stepping into the Apple Intelligence era. Even if your iPhone isn’t compatible with Apple’s AI platform, iOS 18.1 still offers plenty of exciting updates.

If you are still deciding whether to update to iOS 18.1, let me help you make an informed decision.

1. Apple Intelligence Features

The latest iOS update brings you powerful Apple Intelligence features designed to make life easier. With these updates, you can access smart writing tools for emails, the Clean Up photo tool, and an upgraded Siri. Now, your iPhone can help proofread and revise your emails before sending them, remove unwanted distractions from photos, and much more.

To start using these features, you first need to join the Apple Intelligence waiting list. Simply go to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri > Join the Apple Intelligence Waitlist and tap Join Waitlist. Once you’re approved, you’ll gain access to these handy Apple Intelligence tools.

But there’s more to come. For instance, Genmoji, Apple’s new AI-powered emoji generator, isn’t included in this update, but it will arrive in a future release.

Keep in mind these features are currently only available for people outside the EU and China who own an iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, or an iPhone 16 model. But if you can’t wait for Apple to roll out its AI helper in your country, there are ways to use Apple Intelligence even if you are in an unsupported region. If you have a base model iPhone 15 or older, these features won’t be accessible just yet.

2. Call Recording in the Phone App

A new feature in iOS 18.1 allows users to record and transcribe calls using Apple Intelligence: here’s how to get the most out of it.

With iOS 18.1, you can now record calls directly within the Phone app, eliminating the need for third-party apps. During a call, simply tap the new icon in the top-left corner of your screen to start recording. The person on the other end will receive a notification that you’ve begun recording. Once you end the call, you’ll get a transcript to review at your convenience.

3. Fixes to Security Flaws and Annoying Bugs

Even if the new features described above don’t interest you, updating to iOS 18.1 is essential to protect your device from hackers and annoying bugs.

This update fixes nearly 30 security flaws and addresses multiple issues that may have been causing you frustration, like the bug that makes your iPhone restart out of nowhere.

iOS 18.1 also patches serious security flaws affecting most iPhone models. For instance, it closes a loophole in Accessibility that allows anyone with physical access to a locked device to view sensitive information. Another fix prevents malicious apps from running shortcuts without your permission via App Support.

Apple didn’t stop there. They’ve also tightened security in Safari, Shortcuts, Siri, and more. You can check the full list of fixes if you’re curious, but the key takeaway is this: even if Apple Intelligence doesn’t excite you, updating to iOS 18.1 will keep your iPhone safer and more reliable.