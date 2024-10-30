8 Creative Genmoji Designs to Try with iOS 18

Today, I’m taking a look at some of the most creative Genmoji designs you can try with iOS 18. With Apple expanding Apple Intelligence features within iOS 18.1, you’re now able to create your own custom emojis thanks to AI. For some, a blank canvas can be a burden: too many options can lead to too many paths. Fortunately, I’m here to give you some ideas on how to get the most out of this incredible feature. Let’s take a look.

Creative Genmoji Designs to Try with Genmoji on iOS 18

Whether it’s creating something you’ve always wanted to see in your emoji list or remixing something that already exists, here are some ideas to get you started with Apple Intelligence. Remember that you can always try different variations of these prompts to adjust them for your specific needs. I purposely went basic and slightly vague to see what results this feature could produce with as little influence as possible.

Learn more about Genmoji here. Learn more about iOS 18.2 here.

1. “Monkey Driving a Monster Truck”

You may be asking yourself, “Nick, surely there was already a monkey driving a monster truck emoji,” and while it seems like a sure-fire home run, surprisingly, Apple never added one. Fortunately, Genmoji fixes this slight oversight. When will you need this emoji? When will you not need it? To me, it seems like the perfect image to complement virtually any situation.

2. “A Slice of Pizza in a Wrestling Ring with an Egg Roll”

Everyone has had a debate about where to grab food, and now you can help further the debate by having different food items fight it out to see who’s the winner. While I went with pizza and egg rolls, you can create any combination to really emphasize what you want to grab for dinner that night.

3. “Prison Santa”

Sometimes, the holidays just don’t go well. While the results of my prompt looks like Santa was arrested for racketeering, Prison Santa can be a fun way to deliver unfortunate news. Of course, you can adjust this one for other holidays as well. While hopefully you can keep the mood on this one light hearted, it can be a great way to say “Christmas is cancelled this year, I’m drinking by myself at home!”

4. “Phone in Trash Can”

Look, I wasn’t specific for a reason. Maybe it’s not your iPhone going in the trash, but rather, you’re cheekily reminding an Android friend that it’s time to make the switch over to Apple. Of course, those having issues with their device may also resonate strongly with this image prompt. You can also try to adjust the feelings that the character is expressing as they lay in the trash, but the one generated for me seems so happy to be thrown away.

5. “A Muscular Man Drinking a Beverage”

This one is for the gym bro in your life. Getting your macro or micronutrients can be annoying, as can remembering your anabolic window. Remind your gym bro it’s time for protein with this useful emoji. Of course, you can also use it to remind your friend it’s time to take their pre-workout as well. Naturally, you can also adjust the prompt for whatever gender you prefer, ensuring all are equal when it comes to crushing gains.

6. “Two Beers Clanking Against Each Other”

I specifically went with this prompt for one reason: the great thing about Apple Intelligence and Genmoji is that you can now create new emojis for the ones you don’t like. Not everything under the sun has to be a complete original: sometimes, it’s okay to remix things. If there’s an emoji that already exists but doesn’t fit your style, see if AI can create something that’s a little more you.

7. “A Dumpster Fire”

Here’s one that probably should have been an official idea right from the start. Much like the monkey driving a monster truck, this is a good catch-all for practically any situation. Also, much like the monkey, look at how happy the dumpster fire is to be a part of your life. Just like any good dumpster fire! This one seems like a great catch-all for virtually any disastrous situation that calls for humor.

8. “Using a Virtual Reality Headset”

I’m going to end this list with another one that may surprise folks. Considering the release of the Apple Vision Pro, you would think there would be an emoji reflecting a user using one, but alas, there is not. How are you going to let people know you’re logged in if there’s no emoji for it? Fortunately, you can correct this mistake.

Hopefully there’s plenty here to give you an idea on how to get started. You can also view Unicode’s list of proposed emojis for even more ideas (it certainly helped me). Remember that if you’re not getting the results you want to adjust the prompt little by little. Also, remember it’s a giant company producing these, so it’s likely not going to generate anything that isn’t rated PG.