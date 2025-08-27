Spotify Revives Apple’s Failed Ping Idea with New In-App Messages

Spotify is testing an old idea with a new spin. The company has launched in-app Messages, a feature that lets users share and discuss music, podcasts, and audiobooks directly inside Spotify. The move mirrors Apple’s Ping, Steve Jobs’ 2010 experiment to build a music-based social network inside iTunes. Ping promised to connect listeners through music but shut down after two years. Spotify believes it can succeed where Apple failed.

The feature gives users a dedicated space for one-on-one conversations. To start, you tap the share icon on the Now Playing screen, pick a contact, and send. Once the recipient accepts, you can exchange tracks, podcasts, or audiobooks alongside text and emoji reactions. Messages appear in a new inbox accessible from your profile picture. Spotify says the rollout starts this week for Free and Premium users aged 16 and older in select markets.

How Messages Fit into Spotify

Until now, sharing on Spotify usually meant copying a link and pasting it into WhatsApp, Instagram, or another app. Messages aims to keep that conversation inside Spotify itself. The company argues this will make recommendations easier and more social. Contacts are suggested based on past activity, such as collaborative playlists, Jams, or shared plans.

Spotify stresses that Messages are not a replacement for social media integrations. You can still share tracks through Instagram Stories or WhatsApp. Instead, the feature adds a native option for those who want to discuss music without leaving the app.

Privacy and safety are part of the design. Users can accept or reject message requests, block senders, and opt out entirely in settings. Spotify says conversations are encrypted in transit and at rest. The company also deploys proactive detection systems to flag harmful or unlawful content, with human moderators reviewing reports.

How to share content to a chat | Credits: Spotify

Spotify views Messages as the beginning of a larger push to bring more social features into its platform. The company says it will refine the feature and expand it globally in the coming months.

Spotify is also using these conversations to better understand user preferences. Sharing behavior could feed into Spotify’s recommendation system, highlighting who you talk to, what you share, and what sparks discussion.

Messages follows the recent release of a mixing tool for Premium users, which allows seamless transitions between playlist tracks. Together, these features show Spotify is trying to deepen user engagement by keeping listeners in the app longer.