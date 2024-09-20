Standard iPhone Might 120HZ Refresh Rate From Next Year

New rumors about next year’s iPhone lineup surfaced on the day of the launch of the iPhone 16. According to insider Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants, Apple may be planning display upgrades for its base model iPhones in 2025, as per MacRumors.

Both the standard iPhone 17 and a new slimmer model, dubbed the “iPhone 17 Air,” will feature ProMotion, that is the phone’s ability to rise to a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and video content. This would mean an upgrade from the current 60Hz displays found in the base iPhone models.

About iPhone 17 Air: Early reports suggested this phone, which could’ve been called “iPhone 17 Ultra,” would have top-of-the-line specs, a new design, and an ultra-thin profile. But recent leaks offer a different picture. Click here for more.

While the inclusion of ProMotion is exciting, some details remain unclear, like it’s unknown whether these new displays will be able to be go down to 1Hz like current Pro models, which enables the always-on display feature, or would the lower limit be 10Hz.

The standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, launching today, still feature 60Hz displays, which has been highly criticized by even Apple users.