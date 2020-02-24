Steve Jobs Would Have Been 65 Today

January 24 was Steve Jobs’ birthday. He would have been 65 today.

Tim Cook Remembers Steve Jobs

Remembering his friend former colleague, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he was reflecting on Mr. Jobs’ “friendship, passion, and especially the laugher and joy he inspired.

Thinking of Steve today on his birthday — his friendship, passion, and especially the laughter and joy he inspired. pic.twitter.com/qPMHbzxCsQ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 24, 2020

Stay Hungry, Stay Foolish

Of the many key Stevenote moments that he will be remembered for, perhaps there is none more iconic than than the “one more thing” during which he unveiled the iPod. Everyone has their own personal favorite though. For me it wasn’t actually a Stevenote but his “stay hungry, stay foolish” commencement address at Stanford:

Mr. Jobs was born on February 24, 1985. He passed away on 5 October, 2011 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.