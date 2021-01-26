Apple TV+ announced on Tuesday that Tehran will return for a second season. It tells the story of a Mossad agent called Tamar Rabinyanm and her time deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran.

Tehran Returning for Season Two on Apple TV+

The Israeli espionage thriller was created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, with Daniel Syrkin directing. Omri Shenhar writes on the show, alongside Mr. Zonder. Borth Mr. Syrking an Mr. Shenhar are co-creators too. The full first season is available to stream now on Apple TV+. At the time of this writing there had been no confirmation of when the second season will air.