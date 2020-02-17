The HQ Trivia App is No More

Back in May 2018, I reported for TMO on an app called HQ Trivia. Available on both iOS and Android, it ran live quizzes every day at 3pm. Just under a year later, things were not looking so good. I highlighted a report in April 2019 that times were turbulent. Now, HQ Trivia is no more.

The Demise of HQ Trivia

HQ Trivia had more than two million players by the end of 2018, according to BBC News. It was named one of the Top Free Games by Apple that same year. By contrast, the final broadcast, was a chaotic affair. Drunk presenters asked for work and one paid out the $5 price from their own pocket. It was shared between 523 viewers. Funded by investors and special takeover games from brands, HQ Trivia paid out $6 million in prize money over the years.

Announcing the demise of his firm, co-founder Rus Yusupvo tweeted:

With HQ we showed the world the future of TV. We didn’t get to where we hoped but we did stretch the world’s imagination for what’s possible on our smartphones. Thanks to everyone who helped build this and thanks for playing. — Rus (@rus) February 14, 2020

Along with Colin Kroll, Mr. Yusupvo founded Vine. Mr. Kroll was tragically found dead at home in December 2018.