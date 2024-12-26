These Apple Products Are Expected Early 2025

According to Mark Gurman, Apple is gearing up for a busy spring 2025, with several new devices set to hit the market.

Here’s what’s coming?

Entry-level iPads: Expected to receive an update in spring 2025

iPhone SE 4: Slated for a spring 2025 release

New iPad Air: Also anticipated for spring 2025

M4 MacBook Air: Set to arrive earlier than the other products

The M4 MacBook Air is expected to be the first out of the gate. While no major design changes are anticipated, the new model will feature Apple’s latest M4 chip, focusing on internal improvements.

Details about the new entry-level iPads and iPad Air are also limited. Unlike the MacBook Air, these devices are not expected to undergo majot design changes.

The iPhone SE 4 is where things get interesting. It is expected to have:

5G Connectivity, and not just 5G, it will feature Apple’s first in-house designed 5G modem

Display A 6.1-inch OLED display with 1170 x 2532 resolution, matching the iPhone 14

Design: Flat sides and a notch, aligning with recent iPhone designs. But sadly, no dynamic island.

Camera: 48MP wide camera and 12MP front camera, similar to iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

Face ID will replace the Home button with Touch ID

As always, with rumors and leaks, anything can change at anytime. But we know, Mark Gurman’s track record gives credibility to these predictions.